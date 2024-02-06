Fill up your vehicles before fuel prices rise at midnight

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
The AA has warned motorists to brace for fuel price hikes at midnight on Tuesday, after significant cuts experienced over the past few months.
The department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed the price increases to be implemented, and in the case of petrol and diesel they are higher than initially expected.
Due to rising international oil prices and a weakening rand, both grades of petrol (93 ULP and 95 ULP) will increase by 75c/l at midnight on February 6.
The wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel will rise 73c/l, with low-sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at 70c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 53c/l.
From Wednesday, this is what motorists will pay for their fuel of choice:
Inland:
Coast:
