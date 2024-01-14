Richards Bay port ‘between a rock and a hard place’
Terminals under pressure to accept more trucks, but municipality fights back
14 January 2024 - 06:26
The managing executive of Richards Bay Terminals, Thulasizwe Dlamini, says the entity is “caught between a rock and a hard place” as it juggles competing interests of coal exporters and the city of uMhlathuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
He said the port was under pressure to accept more trucks from miners that cannot get their coal onto freight trains due to chaos at Transnet, but the local municipality was bent on reducing the number of trucks entering the town, where they have created crippling traffic jams. ..
