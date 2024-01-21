Fitch sees R50bn bailout for Transnet
The global ratings agency expects public debt to rise much more steeply than projected
21 January 2024 - 19:32
Ratings agency Fitch sees the government coughing up R50bn in cash for Transnet over the next two fiscal years, with the public debt rising much more steeply than the government projects — but it has affirmed SA’s rating and its stable outlook, indicating it has no plans to change the rating any time soon.
Like rival S&P Global Ratings, Fitch has SA’s rating on BB- (double B minus), which is three notches below investment grade, and one notch below Moody’s Investors Service. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.