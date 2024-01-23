SA was well received at ‘tough’ Davos, say delegates
Candid approach by government and business leaders impressed international investors at WEF, says Standard Bank boss
International investors at last week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos were surprised at how candid SA government leaders were about SA’s problems and impressed at the deep understanding by SA’s business leaders of the issues the country faced and what needed to be done, says Standard Bank group CEO Sim Tshabalala.
“The narrative was that we recognise our challenges but we are a country at work, responding appropriately to these challenges and we were well received,” Tshabalala said on Friday from Davos, where he and more than 30 other business leaders attended the WEF annual forum, along with five cabinet ministers led by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.