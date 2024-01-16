Partnership helps Cape Town set record for foreign tourists
More than 317,000 travellers from overseas arrived in December
16 January 2024 - 05:00
A record number of foreign visitors landed at Cape Town International Airport in December, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers thanks in part to a public-private partnership (PPP) that has increased direct flights to the city.
The influx is growing the local tourist industry, which contributes about 3% to SA’s GDP and is key to employing less-skilled workers...
