Proposed fines on errant auditors and auditing firms made more onerous
07 January 2024 - 18:39
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has proposed amendments to the fines that can be imposed on individual auditors and auditing firms, which were gazetted in June.
The proposed amendments, which make the fines on auditors and auditing firms more onerous, have been published for public comment. They are based on the recommendations of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.