Court catch-up: election laws, prisoners’ laptops and Zuma’s private prosecutions
Here are some of the major cases of 2023
22 December 2023 - 05:00
From prisoners being able to use laptops in their cells to independent candidates getting easier entry to contest the national elections, 2023 was a tumultuous year for SA’s courts.
Here is an overview of some of biggest cases this year:..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.