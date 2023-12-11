Asylum seekers’ fate in the balance as top court to rule on refugee law
11 December 2023 - 18:46
The Constitutional Court on will on Tuesday rule on laws declaring asylum seekers “illegal foreigners” if they do not renew their temporary visas on time.
The home affairs department initially contested a challenge by asylum seekers but stopped opposing it when the matter came before the Constitutional Court. Only the apex court has the final say on whether legislation can be changed. As a result of a high court ruling in February declaring the Refugee Act unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court must now either certify that high court ruling or overturn it and leave the legislation alone...
