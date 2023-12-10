New Eskom CEO will ‘hit the ground running’, says electricity minister
Dan Marokane was a senior manager at Eskom in 2010-15 and ‘has great knowledge of the institution’
10 December 2023 - 19:58
The appointment of Dan Marokane as CEO of Eskom will bring some much-needed stability to the state-owned power utility which has been struggling to turn things around and end SA’s crippling power crisis.
Marokane is interim CEO of Tongaat, which has been in business rescue since October 2022. His Eskom appointment was announced on Friday by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan...
