Pravin Gordhan insists Komati was not shut off prematurely
Komati had a total installed capacity of 1,000MW but when it was mothballed in 2022, its one remaining unit was contributing only 120MW
21 November 2023 - 17:07
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed talk of the government having possibly mothballed Komati power station prematurely, while reiterating that SA would stick to the commitments it made to the international community.
Speaking at the FT Moral Money Summit Africa held in Johannesburg, Gordhan said SA was on course to meeting its energy transition commitments...
