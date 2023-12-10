Cabinet approves SA’s new energy plan
IRP 2023 proposes amending the decommissioning schedule for Eskom’s end-of-life power stations
10 December 2023 - 17:57
A draft update of SA’s energy plan, which serves as a guide for government procurement of new generation capacity, was approved by the cabinet on Friday. The plan proposes amending the decommissioning schedule for Eskom’s end-of-life power stations.
The draft Integrated Resources Plan 2023 (IRP 2023) has not yet been published after its approval, but it will be released soon for public comment, said electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa...
