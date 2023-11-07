Life BIG READ: When words lose their meaning, truth is not the only victim Anti-Semitism is no longer hatred of Jews; it is now failure to accept the biases of Europe’s elites B L Premium

Over the past month, the liberal democracy that is meant to reign in Europe and North America has been under assault — from within. In countries that portray themselves as bastions of freedom at war against tyranny, protests have been banned, media have silenced voices that challenge the official view, and people have lost their jobs or suffered other sanctions purely because of the opinions they hold.

This self-inflicted flight from freedom is triggered by the West’s lockstep support for the Israeli state. It may surprise many, but its seeds were planted decades ago. They lie in a new ploy by people who harbour very old prejudices — it defends racial and religious prejudice by portraying its opponents as racial bigots. This stratagem, where it comes from and what it means, is the topic of my newly published book Good Jew, Bad Jew: Racism, Anti-Semitism and the Assault on Meaning...