Six-year old girl must return to UK after being in SA for four years, top court orders
04 December 2023 - 16:30
A six-year-old girl, who spent the most part of her life in SA but was born in the UK will now be “returned” to the UK under the care of her father after her mother died of cancer in SA.
A majority of the Constitutional Court said the father’s evidence of a proper support system in the UK mitigated harms the girl would face. ..
