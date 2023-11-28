National

Kusile unit 2 back online two days ahead of schedule

Stage 6 load-shedding to remain in place overnight until Saturday morning, with stage 5 cuts during the day

29 November 2023 - 12:14
by Staff Reporter
A unit at Kusile was brought into the grid on Tuesday, two days before the planned date. Eskom said the unit will add 800MW into the grid. Picture: SUPPLIED
Eskom’s Kusile Unit 2 was synchronised into the grid on Tuesday, two days before the planned date, adding 800MW of capacity.

Three of the plants units were shut down in October 2022 after a flue gas desulphurisation duct that feeds emissions from unit 1 into a large chimney, collapsed. The chimney also houses the flue gas ducts for units 2 and 3.

Repairs have cost the state-owned utility R700m to date.

“This marks another significant milestone in the Eskom generation operational recovery plan, which aims at increasing the energy availability factor to 70% by March 2025,” Eskom said in a statement.

“The additional three units provide 2,400MW, which is equal to almost two-and-a-half stages of load-shedding. With the three units back in service, Kusile in total will be generating 3,200MW,” the company added.

Still, Eskom on Tuesday announced stage 6 load-shedding until 5am on Wednesday “to replenish emergency reserves”.

That will be followed by stage 5 until 8pm. The cycle will be repeated daily until Saturday morning.

TimesLIVE

S&P warns debt relief not enough to resolve Eskom crisis

The power utility is still not sustainable, says ratings agency, ratcheting up pressure for break-up
1 day ago

World Bank gives consent for Eskom’s separation plans

The transmission company will facilitate the creation of a transparent platform for the competitive trading of electricity in SA
21 hours ago

City Power says it is fixing its load-shedding timetables

CEO Tshifularo Mashava says schedules for stage 5 and upwards are being revised
1 day ago
