Kusile unit 2 back online two days ahead of schedule

Eskom’s Kusile Unit 2 was synchronised into the grid on Tuesday, two days before the planned date, adding 800MW of capacity.

Three of the plants units were shut down in October 2022 after a flue gas desulphurisation duct that feeds emissions from unit 1 into a large chimney, collapsed. The chimney also houses the flue gas ducts for units 2 and 3.

Repairs have cost the state-owned utility R700m to date.

“This marks another significant milestone in the Eskom generation operational recovery plan, which aims at increasing the energy availability factor to 70% by March 2025,” Eskom said in a statement.

“The additional three units provide 2,400MW, which is equal to almost two-and-a-half stages of load-shedding. With the three units back in service, Kusile in total will be generating 3,200MW,” the company added.

Still, Eskom on Tuesday announced stage 6 load-shedding until 5am on Wednesday “to replenish emergency reserves”.

That will be followed by stage 5 until 8pm. The cycle will be repeated daily until Saturday morning.

