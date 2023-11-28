World Bank gives consent for Eskom’s separation plans
The transmission company will facilitate the creation of a transparent platform for the competitive trading of electricity in SA
28 November 2023 - 16:32
The World Bank, one of Eskom’s key creditors, has granted its consent for the legal separation of the transmission division from Eskom Holdings to the new national transmission company of SA.
Establishing the national transmission company is part of the restructuring of Eskom into separate divisions for generation, transmission and distribution...
