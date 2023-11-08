JUSTICE MALALA: If Ramaphosa goes …
The president may depart quietly, but those who step into his shoes will be loud
The ANC is almost certain to lose Gauteng by a large margin in next year’s national and provincial elections. It may be ousted in KwaZulu-Natal. It faces annihilation in the Western Cape. It will likely fall below 50% of votes cast in the national polls. So, what happens to the man or woman who leads the party to such a defeat?
In many countries such a leader would call a council of the party’s top leaders, indicate his failure, hand his resignation letter to the speaker of parliament, give a speech to the chamber and vacate the office while the party installs a fresh new face to renew and rejuvenate itself...
