David Masondo rejects removing VAT on more foods
There are better ways to assist the poor, deputy finance minister says in a National Assembly debate
16 November 2023 - 17:40
Deputy finance minister David Masondo says expanding the basket of zero-rated foods will result in lower tax revenue and mean there are less funds for more targeted relief for the poor.
The deputy minister was speaking during a DA-motivated debate in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Thursday on “desperately needed relief measures”, including expanding the VAT zero-rated food basket. The government has been urged to take the step immediately to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis...
