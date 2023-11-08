SA’s localisation drive bottlenecked by a defective rail network
Manufacturers struggle to move locally made goods around the country amid opportunities to bolster economic recovery
08 November 2023 - 05:00
SA’s dilapidated rail infrastructure and dysfunctional ports are hampering local manufacturers from accessing broader markets, presenting a stumbling block for the country’s localisation drive aimed at overhauling the economy.
In a CEO round-table session on Tuesday in Johannesburg, industry titans, including the Black Business Council, agreed on a plethora of opportunities that localisation presents and highlighted its potential to stimulate economic growth and foster sustainable business models...
