Top court rebukes judges for ‘permanently preventing’ man from bringing a lawsuit
Constitutional Court ruling allows litigants more leeway for basing several cases on a single set of events
14 November 2023 - 13:23
Litigants have obtained greater clarity on whether they can bring lawsuits down the line if they have already sued on the same facts.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday overturned a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which had denied a litigant his right to bring a later lawsuit after he had won his first challenge because the facts were too similar...
