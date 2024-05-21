Xander Schauffele reaches No 2 in official world golf rankings

Xander Schauffele holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, the US, May 19 2024. Picture: ADAM CAIRNS/USA TODAY SPORT
Along with winning his first Major at the PGA Championship and taking home the $3.33m prize, Xander Schauffele moved up to No 2 in the latest official world golf rankings on Monday.
Schauffele, 30, won on Sunday at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, birdieing the final hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.
Schauffele, who now has the highest ranking of his career, bumped Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland to the third spot while Scottie Scheffler remained at No 1.
The 30-year-old DeChambeau, who plays for LIV Golf, leapt 89 spots from 124th to 35th in the world.
Because golfers do not earn ranking points for LIV events, DeChambeau began the year at No 155 and was No 210 before he tied for sixth at the Masters.
With their strong performances at the PGA, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Justin Rose of England moved into the top 60 and earned spots in the next Major, the US Open, which will be held from June 13-16 at Pinehurst No2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Detry rose from 71st to 54th after tying for fourth, while Rose's tied-6 moved him from 68th to 56th. Rose won the 2013 US Open at Merion, but his 10-year exemption expired after 2023’s championship.
Players who crack the Top 60 after the Memorial Tournament (June 6-9 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio) can earn their spots at the US Open.
Field Level Media
