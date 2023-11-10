Prof Dire Tladi elected an International Court of Justice judge
Tladi, a professor from the University of Pretoria, was nominated as SA’s ICJ candidate in May, after the cabinet endorsed him
10 November 2023 - 17:07
SA’s nominee to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Prof Dire Tladi, was announced as one of five new judges on Thursday by UN General Assembly and the Security Council.
This makes him the first judge from SA to be elected to the ICJ, which is the primary judicial organ of the UN for settling disputes among nations..
