JSC explains lack of recommendations for SCA posts
Commissioners were concerned about possible racism, lack of experience and poor performance among 10 candidates for vacant posts
09 November 2023 - 15:09
Concerns over racism, a lack of votes, and poor performance are among reasons the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has given for not appointing qualified candidates to vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after conducting interviews last month.
The JSC sought to recommend candidates to fill judicial vacancies at the SCA, the Gauteng High Court, the labour court and others. However, the JSC only recommended two names for the SCA’s four vacancies...
