WATCH: Kholeka Gcaleka: carrying the weight of a nation's expectations

Business Day TV talks to Natasha Marrian from Financial Mail

09 November 2023 - 17:32
Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL TIMES
The Public Protector House in Pretoria, still marked by remnants of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial tenure, has a tumultuous past. With advocate Kholeka Gcaleka now in office, questions have been raised about her alignment with predecessors Thuli Madonsela or Mkhwebane. Gcaleka, who is SA’s youngest public protector, also faces scrutiny over her political journey and proposed office reforms. Natasha Marrian from Financial Mail spoke with Business Day for an in-depth discussion on leadership expectations.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.