Rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East are weighing on stocks
Even if you don’t understand that we need to reduce emissions, it’s hard to see how there could be a ‘but’ that justifies increasing our investment in fossil fuels in the 21st century
Informal discussions have been held with National Treasury on the matter
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Calvey, partner and market lead for SA at Oliver Wyman
Mining production falls more than expected in August, while manufacturing slows to the weakest in five months
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Hamas, meanwhile, has reportedly told residents to remain in Gaza
A full-strength Bafana Bafana huffed and puffed to a disappointing 0-0
The GT is a beacon to young buyers
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has resigned, raising concerns about the company’s stability and the board’s strained relationship with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.Business Day TV discusses this critical matter with Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian.
WATCH: Why did Mpho Makwana quit as Eskom chair?
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
