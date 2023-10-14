National

WATCH: Why did Mpho Makwana quit as Eskom chair?

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian

14 October 2023 - 06:28
by business Day TV
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has resigned, raising concerns about the company’s stability and the board’s strained relationship with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Business Day TV discusses this critical matter with Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian.

Mpho Makwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Mpho Makwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

