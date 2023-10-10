Eskom, municipalities’ income feeling the pinch as business and home solar rises 350%
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says it is a challenge for municipalities because typically it is good payers that opt out
The rapid uptake of alternative power solutions as South Africans seek to lessen the impact of electricity price increases and load-shedding on their daily lives and household budgets is starting to erode the revenue Eskom and municipalities earn from electricity sales.
In response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said data released by Eskom showed that from March 2022 until the first quarter of 2023 the amount of electricity generated by small-scale embedded generation (SSEGs) — typically small rooftop solar installations by households and businesses — rose 350%...
