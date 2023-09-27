Eskom aims to keep power cuts at stage 4 or less
27 September 2023 - 18:38
UPDATED 27 September 2023 - 23:00
Eskom hopes to keep load-shedding to stage 4 and lower over the next five months. The state-owned power company also anticipates being able to deliver several days per month free of load-shedding once units that have been offline at Kusile restart in the next few weeks.
In a presentation on Wednesday, Eskom management said the immediate outlook indicates that load-shedding can be contained to stage 4 and below if the utility manages to keep breakdowns at no more than 14,500MW...
