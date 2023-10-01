Eskom says first of three units hit by stacks collapse is back in service
Kusile units on track for early return to service
01 October 2023 - 18:39
About a year after a stacks collapse put three generation units at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga out of action, contributing to some of SA’s longest and deepest power cuts, Eskom has begun to return the units to service.
On Saturday, the state-owned power company announced that the first of the units affected by the collapse of stacks in October 2022 was operating again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.