Make that a double Nespresso, please
Our research shows younger generations are moving from tea to coffee, says Nespresso CEO Gabriel Nobre
08 October 2023 - 07:33
Nespresso wants to double its market share in South Africa in the next three to five years, with plans to bring in new products and expand its retail and e-commerce presence.
A division of food and beverage producer Nestle, it has brought in Brazilian Gabriel Nobre as new CEO for its South African business. He joined Nestle in 2005. ..
