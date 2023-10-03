Nampak tells of successes in its debt refinancing
Debt-laden packaging group’s deal with lenders hinges on rights offer alongside robust asset disposal plan
03 October 2023 - 05:00
Debt-laden Nampak has told shareholders that its life-saving debt refinancing has been successfully implemented from September 29 and the final agreements for its turnaround plan have been signed.
The debt refinance package that the JSE-listed manufacturer negotiated with lenders and announced in August hinged on successful implementation of a rights offer alongside a robust asset disposal plan. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.