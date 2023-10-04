ANC mulls worsening relations with EFF in Ekurhuleni

The ANC in Gauteng finds itself in a bind regarding its apparently deteriorating relationship with the EFF in Ekurhuleni.

It has to consider whether it stays in its co-governance arrangement with the EFF in the municipality or exit it, which could place at risk its arrangements in other Gauteng municipalities in Johannesburg, Mogale City and the West Rand.

ANC leaders in the Ekurhuleni region believe the relationship is no longer working and have written to Luthuli House requesting that the ANC considers exiting it.

Luthuli House chief Fikile Mbalula has said that the party should not be in a relationship with an EFF that attacks it on every platform.

This discussion is understood to have formed a big part of the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Monday.

The party’s provincial secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, said they will meet the EFF to address some of the concerns raised by ANC leaders in the Ekurhuleni region regarding their working relationship there.

He said the concept of coalitions is new in the SA context and clashes are therefore inevitable.

“Of course, if a coalition does not work, not only for the ANC but for the people in terms of service delivery, we will reconsider that but, as it stands, we will continue to engage with all coalition partners,” said Nciza.

“We have noted what has been happening not only in Ekurhuleni but in one or two other municipalities. We will continue to engage not only with the EFF but with other coalition partners.”

He said they would meet to review whether the coalition arrangement in Ekurhuleni is fulfilling its intended purpose and see whether issues raised can be addressed.

Looming crises

Some of the issues between the two parties were raised by the ANC Ekurhuleni acting chair Jongizizwe Dlabathi in a letter to Mbalula in which he said the coalition arrangement was detrimental to the ANC.

He mentioned that the EFF seemed to be in competition with its coalition partners in the municipality and that there were looming financial crises in the city.

He proposed to Mbalula that the ANC consider ending its relationship with the EFF. Mbalula seemed to agree.

“We are going to engage with the leadership of the EFF on some of the concerns that are being raised by our comrades in Ekurhuleni,” said Nciza.

“There will be clashes in coalitions. If a coalition does not work for the ANC, we will reconsider, but we will now engage with the EFF on some of the concerns.”

Nciza frowned upon Dlabathi’s letter to Mbalula, saying he should raise his concerns with the provincial leadership before writing to Mbalula.

“The PEC strongly cautions regions against making public pronouncements on coalition matters without first taking the PEC into confidence on any shifting perspectives and realities on the ground,” he said.

“While it is important to constantly engage with the evolutionary nature of coalitions, it is equally important for regions to maintain organisational discipline in how these engagements occur.”