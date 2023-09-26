Green transition mustn’t compromise development, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recent floods in Libya are a stark reminder of the extreme vulnerability of developing countries to climate change. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes no country should be forced to choose between climate change action and meeting its developmental aspirations.
To achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030, the president said unity of purpose and action between countries is vital, as is a common commitment to multilateralism in the global climate change effort.
In his weekly newsletter he affirmed the country’s commitment to contributing its fair share to the global climate change effort.
“The message we took to this year’s UN General Assembly is that the unique circumstances of countries with low levels of development must be taken into account and developed economy countries must honour their commitments to support climate mitigation and adaptation,” Ramaphosa said.
The president said the recent catastrophic floods in Libya are a stark reminder of the extreme vulnerability of developing economy countries to the effects of climate change, adding that many other countries on the African continent are equally vulnerable.
“Despite carrying the least responsibility for global warming, Africa is warming faster than the rest of the world. I have just returned from the UN General Assembly in New York where climate change was a major focus of discussion,” he said
Ramaphosa there was growing concern that the international community is falling well short on meeting the goals contained in the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.
“While the nations of the world agreed in Paris in 2015 on urgent actions to limit global temperature rises and mitigate the impact of climate change, the effects of climate change are being increasingly felt with greater ferocity.”
Though developed economy countries promised to support developing economies as they transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient societies, Ramaphosa said this support has not been forthcoming at the scale and with the urgency needed.
“Among other things, wealthy countries have not provided the promised finance vulnerable countries need to adapt to climate change and to cover the cost of the loss and damage caused by climate disasters.”
Ramaphosa also mentioned the recently convened climate ambition summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to galvanise governments, business, financial institutions and civil society towards greater climate action.
“By emphasising ‘ambition’, UN secretary-general António Guterres was saying not nearly enough is being done to tackle climate change and there is insufficient urgency,” he said.
“SA used the summit to reiterate our long-stated position that developed economy countries must fulfil their obligations and honour their past promises to developing economy countries.”
Ramaphosa said it was not about charity but economic and social justice.
“Africa’s people are literally paying the price for the industrialisation and development of the countries of the north. It is also about shared interests because the economic and social havoc caused by climate change will make the world more unstable and less secure and will increase competition for scarce resources like water and food.”
African countries cannot be bystanders to their development, Ramaphosa said.
“We are putting the necessary measures in place to decarbonise our respective economies while pursuing sustainable development. The transformation of the energy landscape in Africa is a priority. As African countries we have called on the international community to support efforts to increase the continent’s renewable energy capacity while ensuring energy security for Africa’s people.”
Ramaphosa said that needs to take place alongside increased investment in smart, digital and efficient green technologies in carbon-intensive sectors such as transportation, industry and electricity.
“As SA we want to use our abundant solar and wind resources to position our country at the forefront of the clean energy transition. Regulatory reforms undertaken by this administration have resulted in a confirmed pipeline of renewable energy projects that are expected to produce in excess of 10 gigawatts of electricity.”
The president said government has reaffirmed that the transition to low-carbon economies and societies must be just and inclusive and must also be appropriate to national circumstances and development plans.
“As the world works to address climate change we need to avoid measures that, while intended to reduce global warming, simply further increase the vulnerability of developing economies,” he said.
“One of these measures is the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism which will increase tariffs on all imports into the EU that are produced through carbon-intensive processes.”
Ramaphosa said that was likely to have a significant impact on SA producers, increase the costs of SA exports into European markets and reduce the economy’s competitiveness.
“Trade mechanisms must enable products from Africa to compete on fair and equitable terms. Trade tariffs and non-trade barriers that have an environmental purpose should be the product of multilateral agreements,” he said.
