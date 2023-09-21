Investment firm hails mining firms’ energy transition, but warns of China effect
Sluggish Chinese economy likely to further depress commodity prices, investment firm says
Cape Town-based investment firm M&G Investments Southern Africa, previously Prudential Investment Managers, says mining companies are leading the charge in just energy transition, though China’s sluggish economy poses a challenge.
“Over the past few months, we’ve seen company announcements coming through on increasing planned capacity over the next few months and years. The mining sector accounts for about 50% of the planned announcements, which will help with energy security, transition and hopefully costs as well. The mining sector is meaningfully stepping up to the plate,” Aeysha Samsodien, senior equity analyst at M&G said...
