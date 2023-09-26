Bytes Technology’s shares rocket on positive interim earnings outlook
Bytes is the biggest reseller of tech giant Microsoft’s products in the UK
26 September 2023 - 14:12
Bytes Technology shares shot up on Tuesday as the group signalled double-digit growth for its half-year profit compared to the prior year.
The UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020 said it continued to trade strongly during the six months to end August 2023 “with notable year-on- year growth in gross invoiced income.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.