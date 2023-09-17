MMC cleans up with hydroelectric power
If SA's just energy transition plan fails or does not happen fast enough, we will go out of business because of taxes on our products, says MMC chair Bernard Swanepoel
17 September 2023 - 06:31
Manganese Metal Company (MMC), a producer of high-purity manganese used in steelmaking and the production of rechargeable batteries, is sourcing alternative energy as global customers demand cleaner power and the electricity crisis persists.
MMC CEO Louis Nel said last week the group is tapping into hydroelectric power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.