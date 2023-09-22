EXCLUSIVE: Kusile unit 3 ready to return, but pollution appeal decision still pending
Eskom originally anticipated that it would return the Kusile units to service by December, but the repairs are now running ahead of schedule
22 September 2023 - 17:27
One of the three generation units at Kusile power station that has been out of service since October 2022 is now ready to be brought back online, but Eskom is still waiting to hear if it has the necessary environmental approval to proceed.
Returning these units to service is a “critical path on the way out of load-shedding”, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.