Free electricity programme fails to reach most poor households
Aid was intended for about 11-million homes, but only about 2.3-million actually benefit
07 August 2023 - 05:19
A government programme that is budgeted to provide free electricity to about 10-million poor households is reaching about 2.3-million of them, plagued by misallocation of funds and poor administration.
The free basic electricity (FBE) programme, funded through an unconditional grant from the National Treasury to local municipalities, is supposed to provide households with a free monthly allocation of 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh)...
