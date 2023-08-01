Eskom has 25 projects in progress to end load-shedding, Ramokgopa says

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: MASI LOSI
Eskom has about 25 projects under way to upgrade the state-owned utility’s generation and transmission infrastructure to increase capacity and end load-shedding, according to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Speaking at an updateon the government’s Energy Action Plan on Monday, he said: “The 25 projects can unleash about 13 gigawatts of electricity into the grid. The work starts now to be connected by 2026 to ensure there is additional capacity. We need to ensure we expedite the projects and bring them online quicker so we can expand the grid capacity.
“These are the twin challenges [generation and transmission] we are facing at the moment and we must resolve to address load-shedding. Of course the issue of distribution must receive attention.”
Ramokgopa said the latest cold spell in Gauteng would lead to higher demand for power.
“There's a cold front in the Gauteng area. It accounts for a significant amount of the load, about 25%. It is something that is worrying and you are expecting the demand is going to surge,” he said.
“If the improvements in relation to available capacity do not match the increases on the demand side, then the only corrective measure we have is load-shedding. I am hopeful we should be in a position to address that situation,” Ramokgopa said.
Gauteng temperatures this week will drop to 0°C with a maximum of 17°C.
Eskom announced it would reduce load-shedding to stage 1 at 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility attributed the drop in load-shedding stages to improved generation capacity on Tuesday.
“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today [Tuesday] until 5am. Thereafter, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday due to a slight improvement in the generation capacity available,” it said in a statement.
“This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.”
Eskom has 25 projects in progress to end load-shedding, Ramokgopa says
Utility announces power cuts will be reduced to stage 1 at 5am on Wednesday
Eskom has about 25 projects under way to upgrade the state-owned utility’s generation and transmission infrastructure to increase capacity and end load-shedding, according to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Speaking at an update on the government’s Energy Action Plan on Monday, he said: “The 25 projects can unleash about 13 gigawatts of electricity into the grid. The work starts now to be connected by 2026 to ensure there is additional capacity. We need to ensure we expedite the projects and bring them online quicker so we can expand the grid capacity.
“These are the twin challenges [generation and transmission] we are facing at the moment and we must resolve to address load-shedding. Of course the issue of distribution must receive attention.”
Ramokgopa said the latest cold spell in Gauteng would lead to higher demand for power.
“There's a cold front in the Gauteng area. It accounts for a significant amount of the load, about 25%. It is something that is worrying and you are expecting the demand is going to surge,” he said.
“If the improvements in relation to available capacity do not match the increases on the demand side, then the only corrective measure we have is load-shedding. I am hopeful we should be in a position to address that situation,” Ramokgopa said.
Gauteng temperatures this week will drop to 0°C with a maximum of 17°C.
Eskom announced it would reduce load-shedding to stage 1 at 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility attributed the drop in load-shedding stages to improved generation capacity on Tuesday.
“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today [Tuesday] until 5am. Thereafter, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday due to a slight improvement in the generation capacity available,” it said in a statement.
“This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Court to decide rules on Eskom grid queuing
Nersa’s slow progress in critical licence approvals worries presidency
WATCH: Is the government set to repeat past mistakes at Eskom?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.