Municipal failure to pay Eskom could lead to grid collapse, court finds
Emfuleni owes R3.5bn and court rules businesses can pay power utility directly
09 July 2023 - 19:24
A municipality’s failure to pay Eskom and comply with load-shedding demands could have dire consequences for the entire national grid.
This was the finding of the Pretoria high court when it ruled on Emfuleni municipality failing to pay R3.5bn to Eskom, defying a 2018 order to do so...
