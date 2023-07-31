Companies / Energy

WATCH: Is the government set to repeat past mistakes at Eskom?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe

31 July 2023 - 15:50 Business Day TV
Eskom says noncompliance by the City of Ekurhuleni has put further strain on the already constrained national grid Picture: 123RF
In an article, Business Day’s editor at large Hilary Joffe discusses the contentious debate around Eskom’s Komati, Grootvlei, and Camden power stations.

She writes that the return to service project, initially a short-term fix, has become a lasting political issue, raising concerns about potential repeated mistakes.

Business Day TV delved deeper into this topic with Hilary Joffe.

