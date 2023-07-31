Business Day TV talks to Graeme Korner from Korner Perspective and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
By allowing students to opt out of testing, colleges cut incentive for high schools to worry about poor performance, leaving students at a bigger deficit
Pheladi Gwangwa's position on the firm's board under scrutiny after serious allegations
Calmness of ANC in previous elections is not going to be the same this time
The $475m purchase will give the Swiss commodities giant complete ownership of the project
Shock trade figures signal economy will probably depend more on foreign funding amid heightened uncertainty
The body will push for more equitable trade at the 2023 annual summit in August
UN agency says Italy's efforts to protect sites from climate change and mass tourism are insufficient
SA take on defending champions New Zealand on on Wednesday
A local study has shown the potential to save R657,000 in annual fuel costs per bus
In an article, Business Day’s editor at large Hilary Joffe discusses the contentious debate around Eskom’s Komati, Grootvlei, and Camden power stations. She writes that the return to service project, initially a short-term fix, has become a lasting political issue, raising concerns about potential repeated mistakes. Business Day TV delved deeper into this topic with Hilary Joffe.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Is the government set to repeat past mistakes at Eskom?
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe
In an article, Business Day’s editor at large Hilary Joffe discusses the contentious debate around Eskom’s Komati, Grootvlei, and Camden power stations.
She writes that the return to service project, initially a short-term fix, has become a lasting political issue, raising concerns about potential repeated mistakes.
Business Day TV delved deeper into this topic with Hilary Joffe.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.