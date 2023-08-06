SACP lashes out at Europe’s ‘double standards’ over coal imports from SA
Europe increased coal imports from SA by 720%
06 August 2023 - 20:36
The SA Communist Party (SACP), an ally of the governing ANC, has lashed out at Europe for “double standards” for continuing to import coal from the country despite being staunch proponents of the just energy transition into cleaner energy sources.
“We will not tolerate the unjust notion of a ‘just energy transition’ pushed by imperialist-dominated institutions like the World Bank, IMF and World Economic Forum. Their interests do not align with the wellbeing of our people, and we reject their influence on our domestic energy policies,” SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said on Sunday...
