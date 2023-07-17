SA states its case against EU’s carbon border taxes
Pretoria complains of unjust burdens being placed on country, and certain industries in particular
17 July 2023 - 05:00
The EU’s plan to impose an import tariff based on the carbon emissions linked to certain imports will “transfer the burden of climate action onto developing economies” and place “undue and unjust burdens” on SA and certain industries in particular.
This is according to comments the department of trade, industry & competition submitted last week to the European Commission on the EU’s draft implementation regulations of the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM)...
