Zuma returns after medical treatment in Russia
Former president is due to make submissions regarding his possible return to prison
02 August 2023 - 19:27
Former president Jacob Zuma is back in SA after a nearly month-long trip to Russia where received medical treatment.
He returned on the eve of the department of correctional services deadline requiring him to give reasons why he shouldn’t return to prison to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court...
