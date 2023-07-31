The government plans to end load-shedding by December. It has an energy action plan in place to reach this target and has launched an Energy One Stop Shop, along with an Energy Resilience Fund to address SA’s energy needs.
Business Day TV spoke to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers for his take on government’s plans to end the energy crisis.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Upgrading SA’s power grid
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers
The government plans to end load-shedding by December. It has an energy action plan in place to reach this target and has launched an Energy One Stop Shop, along with an Energy Resilience Fund to address SA’s energy needs.
Business Day TV spoke to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers for his take on government’s plans to end the energy crisis.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.