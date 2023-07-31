National

WATCH: Upgrading SA’s power grid

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers

31 July 2023 - 15:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF

The government plans to end load-shedding by December. It has an energy action plan in place to reach this target and has launched an Energy One Stop Shop, along with an Energy Resilience Fund to address SA’s energy needs.

Business Day TV spoke to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers for his take on government’s plans to end the energy crisis.

