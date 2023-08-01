Judge’s conduct tribunal postponed after lawyers not paid
Suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele faces impeachment over allegations she continued as interim chair of Prasa after her appointment to the bench
01 August 2023 - 18:30
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal into a misconduct complaint against suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele was postponed on Tuesday after it emerged that her legal team hadn’t been paid since the start of proceedings.
Her attorney, Eric Mabuza, said the team, which had charged for two attorneys and two counsel, had received “not a cent”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.