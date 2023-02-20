Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Business Day TV talks to Viljoen after miner posted a 38% plunge in annual profit
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
The whole team was excited about her return, says Bongiwe Msomi
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has set aside three days starting on Tuesday to hear a watershed case against judge Nana Makhubele, three years after the initial complaint.
Makhubele, who was named in the Zondo commission’s report, faces charges of gross judicial misconduct in a complaint filed by civil society organisation #UniteBehind. The judge could be impeached if she is found guilty...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tribunal set to hear misconduct case against ‘Prasa judge’
If found guilty, judge Nana Makhubele could be impeached
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has set aside three days starting on Tuesday to hear a watershed case against judge Nana Makhubele, three years after the initial complaint.
Makhubele, who was named in the Zondo commission’s report, faces charges of gross judicial misconduct in a complaint filed by civil society organisation #UniteBehind. The judge could be impeached if she is found guilty...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.