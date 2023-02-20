National

Tribunal set to hear misconduct case against ‘Prasa judge’

If found guilty, judge Nana Makhubele could be impeached

20 February 2023 - 19:14 Nomazima Nkosi

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has set aside three days starting on Tuesday to hear a watershed case against judge Nana Makhubele, three years after the initial complaint.

Makhubele, who was named in the Zondo commission’s report, faces charges of gross judicial misconduct in a complaint filed by civil society organisation #UniteBehind. The judge could be impeached if she is found guilty...

