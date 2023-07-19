Authorities are still probing the cause of the blast
19 July 2023 - 21:48
The trail of destruction on Bree Street after an explosion tore up the road and damaged vehicles in downtown Johannesburg, July 19 2023. Picture: THULANI MBELE
An explosion on Wednesday afternoon ripped through central Johannesburg, tearing up Bree Street and shutting down several roads.
Late on Wednesday the cause of the blast was still unclear. Earlier, City of Johannesburg officials said the blast was caused by a gas pipeline but Egoli Gas said this was unlikely as pressure in the pipelines in the area had not dropped.
IN PICTURES: Bree Street explosion
