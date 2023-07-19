Warburg Pincus names next-gen insider Jeffrey Perlman as its president
Warburg CEO Chip Kaye says it's time for a plan for the next generation of leadership at the firm
19 July 2023 - 21:21 Pritam Biswas and Niket Nishant
Jeffrey Perlman. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus on Wednesday named company insider Jeffrey Perlman as the successor of Timothy Geithner as president.
Geithner, who was US Treasury Secretary in the Obama administration and had headed the New York Federal Reserve, will become the chair of the New York-based investment firm.
“Now is the ideal time to put in place a plan for the next generation of leadership at the firm,” Warburg CEO Chip Kaye said.
The appointment of Perlman, who has been with Warburg for the past 17 years, comes at a crucial time for buyout firms that have been disadvantaged by the end of easy money.
Expectations that the Fed is done with the bulk of its rate hikes have led to a rebound in start-up investments, but worries about a potential downturn later in the year are still weighing on sentiment.
Perlman, who is currently the head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific real estate, is also a board member of several real-estate focused companies such as ESR Group and BW Industrial Development.
Founded in 1996, Warburg has more than $83bn in assets under management and its portfolio spans more than 250 companies.
Reuters
