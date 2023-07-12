Arms company fires blanks after illegal exports probe
Truvelo Specialised Manufacturing says staff haven’t been paid after business dried up in wake of investigation
12 July 2023 - 05:00
An SA arms manufacturer under investigation for illegally exporting weapons said it hadn’t paid staff salaries for the past few months due to cash flow problems, though it denied its plant in Midrand had closed.
Truvelo Specialised Manufacturing, which makes precision firearms and sniper rifles, ran into difficulties after the Hawks seized a consignment of billets valued at $228.8m (R4.3bn) destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2021 at the Durban harbour...
