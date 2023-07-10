Kremlin will let Wagner keep some operations in Africa
As many as 600 Wagner contractors have left CAR since the short-lived mutiny in Russia after a contract dispute, says report
11 July 2023 - 00:16
The Kremlin is willing to let Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group keep some of its extensive operations in Africa, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, as Russia scrambles to retain its influence in the resource-rich continent in the aftermath of his attempted mutiny.
The deal includes Wagner’s operations in the Central African Republic (CAR) and has the support of President Vladimir Putin, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive...
