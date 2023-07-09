EU’s own security at risk as weapons supply to Ukraine escalates
Contractors, flooded with demand, weigh production boosts against long-term commitments from governments
“Before, we had time, but no money,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, head of BAE Systems Hägglunds, reflecting a common theme across Europe’s defence industry. “Today, we have money, but no time.”
Almost 18 months into the war in Ukraine, Europe’s defence contractors — flooded with demand for everything from ammunition to shoulder-launched missiles and combat vehicles — face a dilemma. Do they gamble on expanding production, assuming that the war and tensions with Russia will last indefinitely? Or hold back until they get long-term commitments from governments that have spent the past few decades shaving or even slashing their defence budgets?..
